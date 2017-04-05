Sheraton Eatontown Hotel Has New Owners And Transformative Renovations Underway

The Sheraton Eatontown Hotel has been a fixture of life, business, and tourism in Monmouth County for nearly thirty years. In that time, there were limited renovations to the property about ten years ago, but the hotel has never undergone a comprehensive renovation. That is about to change. On March 22, 2017, the 208-room hotel was purchased by an affiliate of Hotels Unlimited, Inc. The hotel will retain its Sheraton® brand name, and will be affiliated with the recently merged Starwood® Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Inc., and Marriott® International, now the largest hotel company in the world. The Sheraton Eatontown Hotel will be one of eleven New Jersey hotels in the Hotels Unlimited family. The hotel is the largest in the Hotels Unlimited portfolio, and will be one of the company’s flagship properties.



Hotels Unlimited, a company known for its successful turnarounds and top-to-bottom renovations, has already begun the transformation of its newest hotel. Renovations of all guest rooms are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2017, and renovations of the remainder of the hotel are scheduled to be completed by mid to late 2018. The multi-million dollar renovations will bring a modern design aesthetic and cutting edge facilities and amenities, to usher in a renaissance for the hotel and a boon for the local Jersey shore community.



“The hotel has great potential,” says Carey Tajfel, Co-President of Hotels Unlimited. “It has great positioning in the corridor and market, and a strong client base.” When asked why his company was well-suited to maximize the potential of the Sheraton Eatontown, he explained, “At Hotels Unlimited, we believe in investing in robust renovations. We’re local market experts, and we pride ourselves on hands-on management. We’ve built a great corporate team, which makes transitions as seamless as possible, and helps us replicate our past successes with each new endeavor.” He added, “We’re also excited to embark on an affiliation with Marriott, which is widely considered the top hotel company in the world.”



The renovations will also include upgrades to the hotel’s wedding and banquet facilities. The Sheraton’s largest ballroom has nearly 6,000 square feet of event space for up to 350 wedding guests. The property’s enticements include a separate entrance for events, an outdoor garden and patio large enough for ceremonies and small receptions, as well as the lure of a high-end banquet venue and high-end hotel accommodations all under one roof.



At its five other banquet venues, Hotels Unlimited has won 84 consumer choice awards since 2011, and books over 600 weddings each year. They are confident that their strategies for success will be a perfect fit for the Sheraton Eatontown and will win the acclaim of their clients.



For booking inquiries, please contact (732) 542-6500 or visit www.sheratoneatontown.com. For press inquiries, please contact jcoppock@hotelsunlimited.com .



About Hotels Unlimited, Inc.

Hotels Unlimited, Inc., established in 1990, now includes 11 hotels in locations throughout New Jersey affiliated with Holiday Inn®, Holiday Inn Express®, Radisson®, DoubleTree®, Hilton Garden Inn®, Ramada®, Days Inn®, Days Hotel®, and Sheraton®. They recently completed major renovations at the Days Hotel Toms River Jersey Shore. Under their affiliate company, TFE Properties, they also own and operate commercial real estate including many projects under development. Since 2011, their hotels have won 40 TripAdvisor Certificates of Excellence, awarded to the top 10% of hotels nationwide, and their banquet venues have won 84 consumer choice awards from The Knot, Wedding Wire, and New Jersey Bride, awarded to the top 2%-5% of wedding professionals. For more information about Hotels Unlimited, please visit www.hotelsunlimited.com.



About Marriott International, Inc.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is the world’s largest hotel company based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, with more than 6,000 properties in over 122 countries. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts. The company’s brands include: The Ritz-Carlton® and The Ritz-Carlton Reserve®, St. Regis®, W®, EDITION®, JW Marriott®, The Luxury Collection®, Marriott Hotels®, Westin®, Le Méridien®, Renaissance® Hotels, Sheraton®, Delta Hotels by MarriottSM, Marriott Executive Apartments®, Marriott Vacation Club®, Autograph Collection® Hotels, Tribute Portfolio™, Design Hotels™, Gaylord Hotels®, Courtyard®, Four Points® by Sheraton, SpringHill Suites®, Fairfield Inn & Suites®, Residence Inn®, TownePlace Suites®, AC Hotels by Marriott®, Aloft®, Element®, Moxy Hotels®, and Protea Hotels by Marriott®. The company also operates award-winning loyalty programs: Marriott Rewards®, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®. For more information, please visit www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com and @MarriottIntl.