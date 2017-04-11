Independent Investment Bankers Corp. Announces Assisting Client with $2.5MM Venture Debt Financing

Independent Investment Bankers Corp. (IIB) is pleased to announce that associated investment bankers from northern California assisted their client with a $2.5MM venture debt financing. The client is a fast growing technology company based in the Bay Area.

In recent decades, North American business, specifically the USA, have tended to adopt the use of an operational efficiency effort commonly known as a shared services center. This administrative organizational endeavor brings together talented staff and technology enabled to achieve best practices in a centralized environment. Recently, data networks may have decentralized the physical infrastructure, but the concept of bringing these business functions under “one roof” results in undeniable efficiencies, and is the underlying factors that deliver continued value added to IIB participants.

Should a local investment banker, typically the IIB associated member, wish to undertake FINRA licensure, having a solid broker dealer partnership is critical to success, so the shared model offered by IIB to independent lower and middle market investment bankers has proven to many of IIB’s successful bankers the way go.



About Independent Investment Bankers Corp.

Independent Investment Bankers Corp. (IIB) is an investment bank with a growing national network of independent investment bankers dedicated to serving middle and lower middle market companies. IIB supports experienced professionals who are dedicated to delivering investment banking services to their clients with a focus on Mergers & Acquisitions and/or raising capital from institutional buyers/investors. IIB is a broker dealer registered with the SEC and is a FINRA and SIPC Member.