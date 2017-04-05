EMSL Canada Toronto Lab Now Offering USP 797 Testing

EMSL Canada, Inc. is pleased to announce that its Toronto, Ontario location is now offering U.S. Pharmacopeia (USP) 797 testing services. The USP 797 chapter on “Pharmaceutical Compounding – Sterile Preparations” provides minimum practice and quality standards for compounded sterile preparations (CSPs) of drugs and nutrients based on current scientific information and best sterile compounding practices.

The practices and quality standards provided within USP 797 are intended to apply to every person who prepares CSPs and all places where they are prepared including hospitals and other healthcare institutions, patient treatment clinics, pharmacies, physicians’ practice facilities and other locations where CSPs are prepared, stored and transported. USP 797 describes conditions and practices to prevent harm, including the use of an environmental monitoring program and an employee training/evaluation program in order to accomplish safe handling of these preparations.

“These standards were created to help prevent human illnesses that result from improper preparation of CSPs,” said Jason Dobranic, Ph.D., Vice President of Microbiology and Life Sciences at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “EMSL offers a wide range of testing services to help companies comply with USP 797 standards.”

EMSL Canada, Inc. is ready and able to support the analysis of air, swab, contact plate, gloved fingertip and media fill samples collected for USP 797 compliance. USP 797 test options include:

Fungal Counts Only (EMSL Test Code: M401)

Bacterial Counts Only (EMSL Test Code: M403)

Microbial - Fungi and Bacteria on Single Plate (EMSL Test Code: M407)

Microbial Identification (EMSL Test Code: M406)

For more information about EMSL Toronto’s USP 797 testing services, please call (289) 997-4602 or email info@EMSL.com . To learn more about EMSL’s accreditations, capabilities and locations, please visit

www.EMSLCanada.ca.

About EMSL Canada, Inc.

EMSL Canada is an internationally recognized provider of environmental, indoor air quality and materials testing services and products to professionals and the general public. The company has an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies.