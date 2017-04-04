Nuvalo’s Manon Buettner to Present at Channel Partners Conference 2017

Nuvalo announced today that its Principal and CEO Manon Buettner will be a panelist and presenter at Channel Partner Conference & Expo on April 12, 2017, at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nevada. The conference runs from April 10-13, 2017.

Channel Partners teamed up with PartnerPath for the 2017 State of Partnering survey that examines what vendors think about their channel partners’ experiences — and how those choices of policies, programs, people and systems affect the partner’s business.



In addition, Ms. Buettner and Cloud Girls co-founder, Jo Peterson, and Women in the Channel, will be presenting the second annual Cloud Girls Rising Awards, which recognizes women who have demonstrated innovation, solution-orientation and thought leadership in the cloud space in 2016. The award winners will be named in the categories: “Trailblazer” and “Rising Star.”



Ms. Buettner has been involved with Channel Partners as a board member and as guest columnist, moderator, panelist and speaker since 2012. She is active within the industry as well as community outreach. As co-founder of Cloud Girls, Ms. Buettner recently helped spearhead fundraising campaigns to start a new chapter of Girls Who Code and to support the mission of Dress for Success. Cloud Girls unites female thought leaders across technologies to continually educate, inspire, give back and advance the conversation amongst industry trailblazers as well as the next generation of women in tech.



Assisting clients with their cloud transformation journey, Nuvalo offers a repertoire of services to support organizations at any step in the process. From IT infrastructure discovery and planning to global service provider sourcing and negotiation, Nuvalo is a trusted cloud enablement partner for companies across industries including retail, online media, financial services and healthcare.



About Manon Buettner

Manon Buettner is an accomplished data center and cloud services specialist with 20 years’ experience designing, selling and implementing network, data center and managed solutions for enterprise businesses. She founded Nuvalo in January 2010, parlaying her vast expertise with service providers into the role of trusted adviser to IT executives. She has worked with many notable retail, media, healthcare and financial services companies to successfully deploy production, corporate IT and business continuity solutions in hosting markets around the world. Manon is also the founding co-chair of Cloud Girls, a vendor-neutral community of female technologists who inspire and empower women as thought leaders in the evolving cloud and next–generation technology space.





About Nuvalo

Nuvalo is a premier Seattle-based IT cloud enablement firm specializing in the discovery, planning and migration of hybrid colocation and IaaS deployments around the world. Representing mid- to large-sized enterprises and service providers, Nuvalo leverages its provider relationships, market intelligence and business process methodology to build next generation IT ecosystems and drive cloud initiatives from start to the most price-competitive finish. Whether your business requires a new build, consolidation, or migration effort, Nuvalo saves you time and money while delivering peace of mind. For more information, please visit nuvalo.com.



