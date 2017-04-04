CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union Hosts Free Community Shred Day to Help Protect Against Identity Theft

CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union branches in Alexandria and Harrisonburg, Virginia will be helping people protect themselves from identity theft by helping members shred documents that contain sensitive information.

CommonWealth One’ss semi-annual free community shredding events help credit union members and the community get their personal documents shredded and recycled securely, including old tax records, bills, paycheck stubs and more. The events are free and open to the public. This can help prevent personal and financial information from falling into the wrong hands and is an important step in preventing identity theft and fraud.

Local residents and credit union members may bring up to five (5) boxes of documents to CommonWealth One’s Alexandria Main Branch, 2875 Eisenhower Avenue in Alexandria, VA or the Harrisonburg Regional Branch, 42 Terri Drive in Harrisonburg, on Saturday, April 29, 2017. The Alexandria event will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Harrisonburg event will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Due to high demand at previous events, the credit union has increased capacity with two shred trucks at each location.

Important Information

Attendees are allowed up to five (5) boxes only.

Please remove plastic covers, trash and other non-paper elements before you arrive.

No electronic items, binder clips, three ring binders, checkbooks, or magazines!

If you would like to see your items shredded, please park your car and walk up to the designated walk-up bins.

In September 2016, more than 580 people attacked their paper clutter and protected themselves from identity theft by participating in SHREDNADO. Hosted at both Alexandria and Harrisonburg branches of CommonWealth One, participants shredded more than 21,710 lbs. of paper.

CommonWealth One staff will be at both locations to personally assist members and the public with disposing of their materials. Branch managers and staff will also be available to answer questions about mortgages, auto loans, checking and savings accounts, online account opening and other financial products and services.

About CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union

Since 1944, CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union, headquartered in Alexandria, VA, has grown to become one of Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia’s top credit unions. CommonWealth One is a full-service, member-owned, not-for- profit financial cooperative committed to being its members’ lifetime financial partner. CommonWealth One has branches in Washington, D.C., Alexandria, VA, and Harrisonburg, VA (including at James Madison University).