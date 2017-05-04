Former Marine’s Book Urges Deeper Study of Religion

Are you ready to take on tough questions regarding your faith? If yes, then the REVELATIONS is for you.

It is no secret that Western society is shunning organized religion while a vocal few in the developing and least developed countries are exploring secularism. In some parts of the globe, fundamentalists impose their beliefs on others, clergymen and lay followers come into conflict with government authorities, and missionaries continue to proselytize but turn blind eye on social ills. How good is religion in this aspect?

Ex-Marine Edmund Anthony Talmont, a practitioner of both Buddhism and Christianity, pens “REVELATIONS: Told From a Buddhist and a Christian Perspective” to help readers examine religion in the light of global issues. This controversial book is recommended for clergymen and lay followers who want to make faith relevant in an increasing hostile climate, for believers who want to study their faith more seriously, and certain people who want to adopt two or more belief systems. In short, “REVELATIONS” is for people who want to view their faith objectively without being offended.

Edmund Anthony Talmont’s father was Lithuanian and his mother was Japanese. In his early childhood, he practiced the Roman Catholic Christian teachings. After he was discharged from the Marine Corps, he attended Tarrant County Junior College, where he took a philosophy class that prompted a philosophical discussion with his father. Edmund stated to his father that a person should be able to practice whatever religion he or she desired, and shortly thereafter, Edmund’s father allowed his mother to practice Buddhism. Edmund has been practicing Nichiren Daishonin’s Buddhism for over 25 years. He is a certified public accountant in the State of Texas and has a master’s in business administration from the University of Texas at Arlington. Edmund’s interest in information technology launched his second career as a lead database administrator.