The American Board of Industrial Hygiene® Celebrates 57 Years of Service

The American Board of Industrial Hygiene® was established in 1960 as a not-for-profit corporation. Since its inception, ABIH® has been acknowledged as the premier organization for certifying professionals in the practice of industrial hygiene. ABIH’s Certified Industrial Hygienist® program is recognized by government agencies, institutions and companies across the globe. Currently, close to 7,000 of the most acclaimed industrial hygienists are distinguished as CIHs.



This year, the American Board of Industrial Hygiene® proudly celebrates its 57th anniversary of service to the industry. ABIH® continues to be dedicated to the implementation of professional standards designed to serve the public, employees, employers, clients and the industrial hygiene profession.



First and foremost, ABIH® credential holders and candidates give priority to health and safety interests related to the protection of people at work as well as other environments, and act in a manner that promotes integrity and reflects positively on the profession, consistent with accepted moral, ethical and legal standards.



“Over the past 6 decades, thousands of industrial hygiene professionals have obtained the prestigious CIH® credential,” said David Roskelley, CIH® and Chair of ABIH®. “These committed industrial hygiene practitioners are at the pinnacle of their profession and have helped to make the world a safer place through their actions. ABIH’s efforts persist to help improve the health and safety of millions of workers and local communities by supporting the industrial hygiene community in our role of administering the CIH® program.”



Certified Industrial Hygienists are recognized as leaders in the industrial hygiene community and are highly sought after for their professionalism, expertise and ethics. For those interested in learning more about the benefits of the CIH® credential, ABIH® has released a video that can be viewed at: www.abih.org/abih-video



To learn more about the American Board of Industrial Hygiene®, Certified Industrial Hygienist® credential or to locate a CIH® to perform industrial hygiene services, please visit www.ABIH.org, email abih@ABIH.org or call (517) 321-2638.



