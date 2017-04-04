Precautions Taken After Resident of a Retirement Home Contracts Legionnaires’ Disease

Recently, low levels of Legionella bacteria were discovered in a retirement center’s water system after a resident contracted Legionnaires’ disease. Immediate actions were taken to decontaminate the building’s water source and it has officially been deemed safe to drink.

Legionnaires’ disease, a potentially fatal form of pneumonia, is caused by an infection of the lungs due to Legionella. Symptoms for Legionnaires’ disease may include fever, extreme fatigue, chills, coughing, diarrhea and/or cognitive impairment. Legionella is found naturally in the environment and in man-made environments, most often in water. Past outbreaks have been associated with cooling towers, water fountains, hot tubs and plumbing systems. This form of bacteria can be contracted when inhaled, also known as aspirated.

“When there is a potential outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease, it is important to begin remediation efforts as soon as possible to prevent any other individuals from falling ill,” said Christopher Goulah, Ph.D., Legionella Technical Manager at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “Legionnaires’ disease is commonly connected to the elderly and those with compromised immune systems. Therefore, when a nursing home is in question of having unsafe water due to Legionella, the results could be fatal.”

