Lawyer Kenneth Eade Opens New Website

Attorney Kenneth Eade announced today the launching of a new website designed to help sellers on e-commerce sites, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com Marketplace, Internet law, copyright & trademark infrigement and unfair competition. The new site, www.amazonsellers.attorney offers free consultation to clients aggrieved by Amazon suspensions, hijacking of listings, trade disparagement, fake reviews, and other nefarious unfair business practices of in the cut throat competition of the “wild west” Internet marketplace.

“The law is slow to adapt to new technologies. That’s why companies like Amazon can put you out of business with little or no notice,” said Eade. “That is why I developed amazonsellers.attorney, to reach out to frustrated sellers who don’t know where to turn for help.”

About Attorney Kenneth Eade

Kenneth Eade is an international business lawyer, based in Los Angeles, California, specializing in Internet Law, Intellectual Property Law, Trademark and Copyright, Transactional and Corporate Law, Contract Law, General Commercial and Business Law Matters. He is a member of the Bar of California, the federal District Court for the Central District of California, and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeal. His previous experience over the past 30 years includes licensing, mergers and acquisitions, securities, collections, real estate, and bankruptcy. He holds a Juris Doctor in Law from Southwestern University School of Law, and a B.A. in Liberal Studies from California State University, Northridge. Mr. Eade is a member in good standing of the California State Bar, the federal Bar of the United States District Court for the Central District of California and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeal. He is also an accomplished filmmaker and a free lance writer for the Los Angeles Daily Journal.

Mr. Eade was recently presented with a plaque by Martindale Hubbel for his 30 years of service to the community as a California lawyer. In his 30 years’ of practice, Mr. Eade has championed thousands of causes for individuals for their civil liberties and freedoms, and advocated the rights of small businesses and individuals against large special interest groups.