Datalog.ai to CEO to speak at the UTTR Conference on Chatbots in Los Angeles on June 1

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that datalog.ai will speak at the UTTR Conference on Chatbots ( http://uttr.com ) at the Sportsmen’s Lodge Events Center in Studio City, CA on June 1, 2017.



Jack Crawford, Founder and CEO from datalog.ai will speak on a panel on natural language processing. Mr. Crawford shares his view that “natural language processing is expected to be incorporated in most industry and consumer applications, yielding near human-like dialogue. As the quality of this technology advances, we will see greatly improved customer personalization and experiences, and the creation of incredible value for organizations.”



This is one of the fastest growing sectors within artificial intelligence for both mobile and online technology.



Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b82xs-3lCXQ



ABOUT datalog.ai



Founded in 2016 by serial entrepreneur Jack Crawford, and industry technologist, Malaikannan Sankarasubbu, datalog.ai a leader in artificial intelligence technologies that can be integrated within robots, IoT devices, enterprise applications, virtual assistants, and chatbots.

ABOUT UTTR



UTTR is an business networking event for professionals involved with chatbots. Advanced topics on artificial intelligence, natural language processing, bot systems, incident response, messaging platforms, customer service, mobile and desktop apps are discussed within a fast paced 1 day summit.



