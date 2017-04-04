Intertops Casino Awarding $30,000 in Prizes Every Week during the $150,000 ‘Bunny Money’ Easter Bonus Event

Hippity, hoppity, Easter’s on its way. Rather than searching for painted eggs, Intertops Casino players are busy collecting $150,000 in Bunny Money. Every week until May 8th the popular online casino, which welcomes players from all over the world, will give $30,000 in bonuses to frequent players and award another $5000 in random draws that any player can win.



Intertops players earn points whenever they enjoy any of the casino’s hundreds of real money online casino games. Each Monday the top 300 players on the points scoreboard get casino bonuses up to $500 each.



“We’ve given bonuses to players that didn’t even realize they were earning points while they played,” said Intertops’ casino manager. “A lot of players, though, really enjoy competing with each other for the top spots on the scoreboard – and top weekly bonuses.”



The top twenty players each week are entered in a draw at the end of the Bunny Money event. Debbie, or one of the other weekly top twenty players, will win a $1000 grand prize.



Bunny Money casino bonuses continue until May 8, 2017. Contest details and current scoreboard rankings are available at http://casinopromotions.intertops.eu/bunnymoney.



Intertops, which recently launched an all new instant play casino that requires no downloading or installation, offers hundreds of slots and casino games from Realtime Gaming. The newest game, Secret Symbol, is an Aztec-themed slot game with a free spins bonus feature where prizes are multiplied up to 20X. Like many of Intertops’ most popular games, Secret Symbol can be enjoyed any time, anywhere, in the new mobile casino for smartphones and tablets.



View this online casino news story on YouTube