Fantasy Novel Poses the Big Questions

Most fantasy novels bring readers to marvel at the powers or extraordinary abilities of the main characters, but only a few of them would get the readers to pause and reflect over a line or scene for a minute or two. Good books make readers ponder over tough questions. Peter Lobban’s FernMacht (CreateSpace, 2015) is just one of those books.



FernMacht opens with a conversation between the protagonist and his father. The young John McAllen talks to his father, a physics professor, about the existence of God, freedom and free will. John believes there’s a part in humans that can influence the physical world without being subject to the laws of physics. Such a possibility is presented to him in a series of dreams, and John concludes it’s an ability anyone could learn. However, he is also aware that people could abuse this ability, which he calls “FernMacht”, a power that could be projected at a distance.



The novel describes John’s yearning for “FernMacht” and how far he goes to discover this power and share it with people he deems trustworthy. But is “FernMacht” a gift or a curse? If it could help people, could it also harm them? What does this power reveal about John in a given situation?



Readers should get their copy of FernMacht at the upcoming 2017 Book Expo America on June 1 to 3, 2017.

FernMacht

Written by Peter Lobban

Published by CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform

Published date: June 10, 2015

Paperback price: $11.49



About the Author



Peter Lobban, a retired systems engineer turned novelist, lives in Northern California with his wife, Sonja. The father of one and grandfather of two, he enjoys woodworking, reading fantasy fiction, and traveling. The author holds a BS in life sciences from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an MS in electrical engineering and a PhD in biochemistry from Stanford University, as well as several patents relating to medical and scientific instruments. His business experience includes the established company Varian and two successful startups, Sequoia-Turner and Affymetrix.