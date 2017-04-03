Identifying Asthma Triggers in Puerto Rico to Battle the Chronic Respiratory Disease

The asthma rate in Puerto Rico is as high as 19% of the population according to some studies. Throughout the rest of the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that 7.7% of people have the disease.



In 2014, there were 3,651 deaths that occurred with asthma as the underlying cause. The condition annually causes millions of missed school and work days, and countless doctor, hospital and emergency room visits. The annual cost of asthma to the nation as a whole is estimated at over $50 billion.



Asthma is a chronic lung disease that inflames and narrows the airways. It causes recurring periods of wheezing, chest tightness, shortness of breath and coughing. The CDC states that people with asthma have it all the time, but they will only have an asthma attack when something bothers their lungs. An asthma attack can happen when a person with the condition is exposed to an asthma trigger or triggers. One person’s triggers can be very different from those of someone else, so knowing those triggers and learning how to avoid them is important.



“There are a number of well-known asthma triggers that we frequently encounter when testing homes and buildings for airborne pollutants,” said Harry Pena, President of Zimmetry Environmental. “Common asthma triggers listed by the CDC include tobacco smoke, dust mites, air pollution, cockroach allergens, animal dander, mold, pollen, smoke from burning wood or grass, and breathing various chemicals. Asthma sufferers can control the condition by knowing the warning signs of an asthma attack and staying away from their triggers.”



Fortunately, for residents of Puerto Rico, there are indoor tests available to identify common asthma triggers. If elevated levels of these airborne pollutants are identified, people can then make the decision to have them removed or to stay away from certain areas.



