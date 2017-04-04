Ambition Data to Host Inaugural Customer Centricity Analytics Conference May 10-11

Ambition Data, national experts on leveraging data to create more valuable customer relationships, is hosting the inaugural Customer Centricity Conference 2017 May 10 & 11 at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania’s San Francisco campus. The conference will help marketing leaders learn and then apply best practices in measuring customer lifetime value.



The conference features keynote Peter S. Fader, the Frances and Pei-Yuan Chia Professor of Marketing at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and author of the book “Customer Centricity: Focus on the Right Customers for Strategic Advantage.” He will outline the most effective strategies for measuring the value of each customer, tracking changes over time, and building appropriate marketing strategies. World-class speakers from the San Francisco Giants, Salesforce, Viking River Cruises, Electronic Arts, Digital Mortar and Wealthfront round out the agenda and will share insights that leverage these concepts.



The highlight of the conference is the Wharton School’s Learning Labs-developed Customer Centricity Simulation. It includes a nine-round experiential learning game to help the participating executives apply customer-centric learning.



“Customer behavior is the strongest predictor of future transactions, yet we tend to treat all customers the same. Customer centricity is about knowing your current best customers as well as your future best customers, then marketing to them appropriately,” said Ambition Data CEO Allison Hartsoe. “The conference will help executives learn customer-centric concepts to accelerate growth, then practice recognizing the patterns in the simulation.”



Seating is limited for the Customer Centricity Conference 2017. Executives who want to learn more and to register for the $1,500 conference fee at the early bird rate of $1,200 can go to http://www.customercentricityconference.com. Executives who register by April 15 will be entered into a drawing for a small-group breakfast with Dr. Fader during the conference.



About Ambition Data

Ambition Data is a Portland-based boutique consultancy that helps companies leverage customer and digital analytics to grow intelligently. Founded by CEO Allison Hartsoe, Ambition Data works with a growing list of domestic and international clients. A recognized leader in customer centricity, Hartsoe has designed and executed customer-centric strategies for companies including GlaxoSmithKline, PaulFredrick, Drug Information Association, The Enthusiast Network, and Oregon Health Sciences University.