Blue Star Recyclers Names Sam Morris COO

Blue Star Recyclers promoted Sam Morris to the role of Chief Operating Officer effective April 1, 2017. Since joining the organization in March of 2015, Morris has served as Operations Director in Colorado Springs. He will now be based in the Denver office of Blue Star Recyclers.



“When we opened our third location in Boulder last year it became apparent that we needed to ensure efficient and effective operations across our entire, growing organization,” stated Bill Morris, CEO. “As COO, Sam will lead our current operations and standardize our processes to support additional expansion.”



As Operations Director, Morris improved inventory management while personally embracing the culture and mission of Blue Star Recyclers. Perhaps more importantly, he became a leader that team members in all Blue Star locations respected and trusted as demonstrated by their banter and friendly conversations.



“I am thrilled to be able to support the growth of Blue Star Recyclers’ organization so that we can continue to expand the number of jobs we create in communities,” stated Sam Morris. “The work ethic and productivity of our team of people with autism and other disabilities is amazing.”



Blue Star Recyclers (www.bluestarrecyclers.org) is an award-winning, 501c3 social enterprise, with a mission of providing certified electronics recycling services to create local jobs for people with autism and other disabilities. Blue Star Recyclers delivers measurable results in job creation, taxpayer savings and environmental stewardship, and operates facilities in Denver, Colorado Springs and Boulder. Blue Star Recyclers offers pick-up services for businesses and accepts drop-offs from individuals at its facilities.

