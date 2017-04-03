Woodbridge, Virginia Resident Appointed to Prince William County Board of Zoning Appeals

Woodbridge resident, attorney, author, speaker & entrepreneur, Pamela Montgomery was appointed by the circuit court to the Prince William County Board of Zoning Appeals. She has a five-year term of office. The Board of Zoning Appeals decides appeals and variances from any order or determination relating to the zoning ordinances of Prince William County.

According to Ms. Montgomery: “I am honored by the appointment and look forward to working on behalf of the citizens of this great county. I am committed to engagement in the civic life of this community.”

Pamela Montgomery formerly worked as Chief Counsel and Director of Education for a federal government agency. She also served on active duty as an appellate attorney in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps. She is a graduate of the University of Georgia School of Law.

Pamela Montgomery is the co-owner of My Biz Dream Team, an online marketing company created to teach professionals how to leave the golden handcuffs of the business world behind and to use their knowledge to create a business and lifestyle of their dreams. She helps her clients set and implement strategic action plans that lead to achieving outstanding results.

You can find out more about Pamela Montgomery on her websites, My Biz Dream Team and The Book on Investing. You can also join Pamela Montgomery on her podcast: My Biz Dream Team: Opportunity Wednesday Training Series.

Contact: Pamela Montgomery

Phone number: 240-606-3007

Email: pamela@mybizdreamteam.com

