Lead and Asbestos Contamination Causes Building to be Vacated

In Boise, Idaho, The Department of Public Works recommended that a recovery and support center building be evacuated due to asbestos and lead-paint contamination. In 2014, the building was deemed out of code in many areas and was advised to either renovate or move locations. No significant improvements have been made since then. As a result, the building is now considered unsafe, especially for children and pregnant women.

Although lead-based paints have been banned for decades, older buildings that were built before these bans can still contain this dangerous material. When asbestos containing materials age, they can become friable and pose a health risk to building occupants when disturbed. Exposure to asbestos fibers can cause mesothelioma, asbestosis and lung cancer. These conditions may not develop until years after exposure.

Lead exposure is dangerous for children due to their hand-to-mouth activities. In addition, their growing bodies are highly susceptible to toxic, heavy metals such as lead. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are no safe blood lead levels in children and that it can affect nearly every system in the body including behavioral problems, stunted growth and hearing impairment.

“It’s nearly impossible to determine if a product contains asbestos or lead just by looking at it with the naked eye,” said Joseph Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “These products still inhabit many homes and buildings. In these cases, remediation efforts must begin as soon as possible to prevent further exposure. At EMSL, we offer sampling supplies, analyses and test kits for asbestos, lead and other hazardous contaminants.”

