Success a Game Changer for Smokers Says Therapist

“I was always the kid wanting to help others. I lost my partner Colin, at the age of 26. He had been a heavy smoker since his early teens and was always talking about quitting. One night he came home from work with an awful headache, just didn’t ’feel right’ and went to bed to sleep it off. After checking a couple of hours later, he could not be woken"



“An ambulance was called, and he died very early the next morning in the hospital, according to medical staff, of a brain hemorrhage caused by smoking, which weakens the blood vessels in the brain. It was sudden and devastating. So young and so senseless. My mother was diagnosed with lung cancer caused by cigarettes in November 1994. She died late July 1995 with her children by her side. She came to live with me and with the help of Banksia Palliative Care we made her last months as comfortable and happy as we possibly could. I have to say that it was gut wrenching. You do not want your family going through this; YOU do not want to go through this!”



Many people have goals they want to achieve, for many, it is just getting the monkey of smoking off their back, but Julia says that once they start to save money and they experienced health gains, they become their own success story. Julia says for many people, they may have never experienced the sense of pride, or triumph and for the Melbourne therapist, it is inspiring. “But then there are those that procrastinate and don’t follow the steps, for them I feel genuinely devastated for because we know the programs work. We see the successful outcomes every day” says Julia.



According to Julia’s philosophy and experience, once people successfully quit, they are no longer hijacked by the false belief that cigarettes help them in any way. Cigarettes are no longer a friend but a seductive and manipulative foe. People’s chemical soup changes, the neurobiology in a person alters, serotonin and dopamine are just two such chemicals that begin to increase, thus euphoria increases and a positive feedback loop in which success itself feeds from emerges. People start to anticipate the rewards as they roll in, the pleasure then comes from the release of power cigarettes have over them, and a new source emerges feelings of success, pride, and motivation to persevere. They regain their personalized power and socialized power. Quite often we see people start to feel more confident, and able to accept even larger challenges in life when they stop smoking.

“Success over smoking is without a doubt, one of the most amazing processes to witness and the fact that I can assist facilitate the process is the icing on the cake in my life.”



About Julia

Julia is passionate about providing confidential, high-quality professionalism to all clients be they individuals or companies.

Having used Hypnosis and other complimentary modalities for many years through her private clinics, she has been able to help people to quit smoking, lose weight and gain control of their eating habits, become self-confident and increase self-esteem. Her Melbourne QUIT Smoking Clinic has one on one sessions, as well as long distance courses available using tech-platforms such as Skype which gives access to Julia from patients all over the world. Julia is also a Supervisor/Mentor at The Australian Academy of Hypnosis (AAH) in Melbourne, dedicated to ongoing training and enhancement.

