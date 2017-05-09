StartApp to Speak at the UTTR Conference on Chatbots in Los Angeles on June 1

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that StartApp will speak at the UTTR Conference on Chatbots ( http://uttr.com ) at the Sportsmen’s Lodge Events Center in Studio City, CA on June 1, 2017.



Gina Klein, Business Development Manager at StartApp, will speak on a panel on mobile app chat development, the emergence of chat bots in the mobile space, and what the future holds for the new technology.



Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Byey9Zp9TEE



Registration can be found at: http://uttr.com/register-la-2017.php





ABOUT STARTAPP



StartApp is an insight-driven mobile technology company that enables partners to turn data into fulfilling mobile moments. By creating innovative ways of exploring mobile users’ intents and behaviors, and by being smarter about responding to these factors, they help their partners optimize and better execute their strategies.



StartApp partners with over 300,000 applications, reaching over 1.1 billion MAUs worldwide. Founded in 2010, the company is headquartered in New York with offices around the world.



ABOUT UTTR



UTTR is an business networking event for professionals involved with chatbots. Advanced topics on artificial intelligence, natural language processing, bot systems, incident response, messaging platforms, customer service, mobile and desktop apps are discussed within a fast paced 1 day summit.



For more information, please visit the website http://www.uttr.com or contact:



Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc.

Marketing and Logistics Representative

Tel /Fax USA +1 (212) 722-1744

E-mail: info-20@uttr.com



This press release may contain forward-looking statements, particularly as related to the business plans of the company, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Sections 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results may differ materially from the company’s expectations and estimates.