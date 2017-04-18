RapportBoost.AI to Speak at the UTTR Conference on Chatbots in Los Angeles on June 1

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that RapportBoost.AI will speak at the UTTR Conference on Chatbots ( http://uttr.com) at the Sportsmen’s Lodge Events Center in Studio City, CA on June 1, 2017.



Tony Medrano, CEO and co-founder of RapportBoost.AI will speak on a panel on scoring methods in Artificial intelligence.



Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1GZH3D8SRhI



Registration can be found at: http://uttr.com/register-la-2017.php





ABOUT RapportBoost.AI



RapportBoost.AI provides emotional intelligence for conversational commerce. We use machine learning to help live chat agents at large brand-conscious online retailers build relationships with customers and sell more effectively. RapportBoost’s proprietary platform helps live chat agents use the right language, cadence, sentiment, and timing that help build positive long-term relationships with customers and increase conversion rate, AOV, CLTV and reduce operating costs. Our vision is to enable humans and machines to learn from each other in order to communicate more effectively and build stronger relationships with customers.



ABOUT UTTR



UTTR is an advanced business networking event for professionals involved with chatbots. Advanced topics on artificial intelligence, natural language processing, bot systems, incident response, messaging platforms, customer service, mobile and desktop apps are discussed within a fast paced 1 day summit.



For more information, please visit the website http://www.uttr.com or contact:



