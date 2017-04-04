"Chatbot Copywriter" to Speak at the UTTR Conference on Chatbots in Los Angeles on June 1

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that Simon Gornick, the “Chatbot Copywriter” will speak at the UTTR Conference on Chatbots ( http://uttr.com ) at the Sportsmen’s Lodge Events Center in Studio City, CA on June 1, 2017.



Simon Gornick, Al+Bot Designer from Chatbot Copywriter will speak on a panel on ecommerce and chatbot technology.



This is one of the fastest growing sectors within artificial intelligence for both mobile and online technology.



Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4OW6jfKHLHc



Registration can be found at: http://uttr.com/register-la-2017.php



ABOUT CHATBOT COPYWRITER



Simon is a thought leader and commentator on the role of writing, persona and voice in the creation of successful chatbots and voice user interfaces (VUIs). He firmly believes that “for the first time since the advent of the internet - words are code.”



ABOUT UTTR



UTTR is an business networking event for professionals involved with chatbots. Advanced topics on artificial intelligence, natural language processing, bot systems, incident response, messaging platforms, customer service, mobile and desktop apps are discussed within a fast paced 1 day summit.



For more information, please visit the website http://www.uttr.com or contact:



