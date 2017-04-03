It’s a Win-Win Situation at Juicy Stakes with Blackjack Boost and Casino Cash Back Offers

This week, Juicy Stakes players that win at the Blackjack tables will get an extra 5% added to their winnings. And, most weekdays this month, those that don’t win can get 25% of their last deposit refunded.



“So, let me get this straight,” said one regular player. “I win and they give me even more than I won. But if I lose I get a bunch of my money back?! Dude -- that’s what I call a win-win situation!”



5% Blackjack Boosts will be awarded April 5 – 11, 2017. To receive up to $250 in bonus cash, all players have to do is place a winning Blackjack bet. The casino will automatically add 5% to all wins. The additional 5% winnings will be a bonus balance which can be withdrawn once the 10X play-through requirement has been met.



25% Cash Back is available April 3rd - 7th, April 10th -12th, April 17th - 21st and April 24th - 28th. Players that bust their deposit playing any slot game in the poker rooms’ casino games can now contact the casino’s support team via live chat, e-mail or telephone to ask for 25% of their last deposit back. (Deposits that have taken advantage of a casino bonus offer are not eligible for cash back.) Play through is only 10X. Details are at Juicy Stakes Cash Back



Juicy Stakes is one of the busiest poker rooms on the Horizon Poker Network. It also offers a selection of casino games including high definition wide-screen slots from Worldmatch Games such as Superbikes, this week’s Game of the Week. There are also table games such as Blackjack and Roulette, several versions of video poker and wheel games like Money Wheel and Fortune Wheel.



Juicy Stakes welcomes players from all over the world with a hundred free bets on casino games and a free ticket for the One Dollar New Player Poker Tournament.



