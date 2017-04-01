Devoted Christian Pens Book to Help Readers Discover the Wonders of Life

Most Christians write inspiration or spirituality books to tell readers how God have blessed them, what obstacles they faced and how they overcame them, how they went from poor to rich or down to up, and to expound their religious/spiritual beliefs. Dr. Floyd E. Friedli is a different Christian. In his book “The Hammer and The Frog: God Watches Out For Me” (WestBow Press, 2007), he shares how God have watched over him throughout his life and how his experiences shaped his personal beliefs and views about faith and life.



Imagine a Christian who happens to be a man of the arts (music) and science (chemistry). Only a man like Dr. Friedli could write a book like his. He emphasizes a God who watches and cares for us – a divine act that truly enriches the faith and life of a Christian. Sure Dr. Friedli is thankful for the blessing he had received – family, work, and the time to play music and pursue his hobbies – but he is more thankful for God’s guidance, which is the greatest blessing of all as every Christian should know when reading Dr. Friedli’s book.



“The Hammer and The Frog: God Watches Out For Me” is an account of a Christian who believes – and feels thankful – that God has enriched his life with moments that allowed him to seek Him, examine his life and conscience, and discover the beauty and goodness in life, plus the joy of living under God’s constant watch and care.



“The Hammer and The Frog: God Watches Out For Me”

Written by: Dr. Floyd E. Friedli

Published by WestBow Press

Published Date: September 22, 2007

Paperback: $11.95



About the Author



Dr. Floyd E. Friedli grew up in Coshocton, Ohio. He is a long-time member of the Presbyterian Church in Coshocton, Ohio. He graduated from the College of Wooster in Wooster, Ohio, with a major in Chemistry and a minor in Music and then completed his PhD in Organic Chemistry at the Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. Floyd has been married to Patricia Smith Friedli for thirty-four years and they have a son. Floyd has authored fifteen scientific papers and holds seven chemical patents. Currently he is an account manager for Akzo Nobel Surface Chemistry. He plays the trumpet, having studied at Wooster and Ohio State. Floyd and his wife currently live in Dublin, Ohio. They compete in ballroom dancing, and his remaining spare time is taken up with travel, golf, weight lifting, and writing.