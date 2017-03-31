ABIH® Facebook Page Continues to Grows with 1,100+ Supporters

The American Board of Industrial Hygiene’s Facebook page continues to grow in popularity at a steady rate. Just this month, the ABIH® Facebook page reached a new milestone with its 1100th fan.



ABIH® has been using social media for the past 5 years to connect with the ever-increasing number of Certified Industrial Hygienists (CIHs) and industrial hygiene professionals who turn to social media for news, updates and information. Social media is a fast and convenient way for ABIH® to disseminate information, share ideas and announce events where ABIH® will be exhibiting, presenting or participating in some manner.



Currently, ABIH® uses Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn to post updates about the Certified Industrial Hygienist® program. The social media channels are also used to promote industry certification and provide a venue for industrial hygiene and environmental, health and safety professionals to communicate, post job opportunities and learn from each other.



“We invite all CIHs and others in the profession to join the discussion at the ABIH® Facebook page, LinkedIn group and Twitter account,” said David Roskelley, CIH® and Chair of ABIH®. “The profession can only benefit when we all share our expertise, questions, employment opportunities and new industry regulations that impact the industrial hygiene profession.”



The American Board of Industrial Hygiene’s social media channels can be found at the following links:



To learn more about the American Board of Industrial Hygiene®, Certified Industrial Hygienist® credential or to locate a CIH® to perform industrial hygiene services, please visit www.ABIH.org, email abih@ABIH.org or call (517) 321-2638.



About the American Board of Industrial Hygiene ®

Since 1960, ABIH®, a not-for-profit corporation, has been the world’s largest organization for certifying professionals in the practice of industrial hygiene. ABIH® is the premier credentialing body responsible for ensuring high-quality certification including education, experience, examination, certification maintenance and ethics enforcement. Currently, more than 6900 people in 32 countries are certified to use the CIH® designation.