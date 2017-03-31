Patient Appreciation Scheduled for April

Marshall Chiropractic and Wellness Center, and our staff, know that there are many options for chiropractic care in the Tulsa Metro area and we understand that you can choose to go to any chiropractor in Tulsa. It means a lot to us to know that you have chosen to make us your chiropractor. I hope that all of our patients come in April 12th to allow us the opportunity to thank them face-to-face.

On April 12th, 2017 Marshall Chiropractic and Wellness Center, a local Tulsa chiropractor, will host an all-day patient appreciation event. With this event being open to existing patients, as well as those looking to join a chiropractic clinic, this is the perfect time to come in and explore all that Dr. Marshall has to offer.

For the entire day, existing and new patients alike can come into Marshall Chiropractic and experience each element of chiropractic care. Each guest will be given the opportunity to enjoy a free chair massage, free new patient consultations, snacks, beverages and so much more. Everyone who attends will be entered into the door prize drawings which will include such things as a free 40-minute massage, given by the clinics new in-house massage therapist.

Serving the Tulsa community for the last 12 years, Dr. Marshall says he owes his continued growth to his faithful patients and their consistent referrals. This event is just one of the small ways he likes to use to thank those who have supported him as well as his practice.

With this event on the near horizon, Dr. Marshall wanted to extend this small thank you:

Chiropractic care is beneficial for patients of all ages, from children to seniors. Regular chiropractic adjustments help the body stay mobile and flexible while functioning at its best and most optimal level. Recieving consistent care has been known to relieve patients of chronic migraine pain. It has also been know to give relief from arthritis pain, and to improve coordination and joint movement.

Marshall Chiropractic and Wellness Center is now offering massage therapy as one of their many options of treatment. Coupling massage therapy with chiropractic care will help to facilitate and promote proper body function. It will decrease symptoms of stress and anxiety while allowing for better sleep and proper nerve communication.

Patients always step into a warm and welcoming environment at the Tulsa chiropractor office. Their goal is to make you feel more like family than patients. Marshall Chiropractic knows that when you feel secure in your health care providers that you are likely to recover quickly. This allows you to move forward as well as be pain-free faster. The ultimate goal is for their patients to return for maintenance adjustments. This is so they can continue to live healthy and happy lives.

Marshall Chiropractic and Wellness Center is open Monday-Thursday from 9-6 and on Friday from 9-1. Contact them today to make an appointment.