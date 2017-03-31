Small Man, Big Achievements: An Athlete-Musician’s Ride through Life

You’re Saul? I Thought You’d Be Bigger chronicles Saul Shocket’s journey as a jazz musician, as a powerlifter, and as a regular man. From winning powerlifting championships, to working with famous personalities, to falling in love, Shocket shares it all.

From music to sports and everything in between, Saul Shocket gives a front-row seat of his life’s adventure in his book, You’re Saul? I Thought You’d Be Bigger. This autobiography was showcased from March 12 to 13 at the 2016 Tucson Festival of Books. The annual book event was held at the University of Arizona campus.

You’re Saul? I Thought You’d Be Bigger chronicles Saul Shocket’s journey as a jazz musician, as a powerlifter, and as a regular man. From winning powerlifting championships, to working with famous personalities, to falling in love, Shocket shares it all.

Amazon reviewer Joe Breault gushes about the memoir: “I thoroughly enjoyed this book! I especially liked the way that the author [Saul] projected his own voice throughout. It’s a style of writing that is very hard to find these days. It was a feeling more of sitting across the table from him at a café as he recounted events rather than a dry narrative. To say that Saul has led an interesting life would be to lessen the contents of the book dramatically.”

This memoir will take readers through the “sometimes happy, sometimes sad” experiences of Saul Shocket.





You’re Saul? I Thought You’d Be Bigger

Written by Saul Shocket

About the Author

Saul Shocket has won six international and eight national championships in powerlifting. He is an accomplished athlete, a jazz saxophonist, and a coach. In his sixties, he established both open and masters world deadlift records while winning first place at the WDFPF World Single Lift Championships held in Witney, England. During the long course of his lifting career, he has set a total of over sixty world, national, and American records and has mentored many elite athletes and musicians.