Author Depicts Clear Image of Unwavering Courage in the Face of Battle

Author, Carl Busby Sr. translates his story into a literary piece filled with inspiring poems of his adventures during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Poems from the Sand II, is his second book that describes how Expats live dangerous lives abroad.



“Most people do not have a clue to what we also encounter daily until our next of kin gets a call that we won’t be coming home the same way we left,” the author writes. “It is this reason that I began to write and share my poems in hope of spreading joy, laughter, and open the eyes of the people all over the world to make them aware that ‘we believe.’”



Written to give a glimpse of the pain and strife when one decides to work abroad and dedicate his/her life for the country, Carl Busby Sr.’s Poems from the Sand II provides a meaningful read for teens and adults. It is available in selected online bookstores.





Poems from the Sand II

Written by Carl Busby Sr.

About the Author



Carl Busby Sr. received his mathematics degree from Texas Southern University. He worked in the government and was acknowledged as an outstanding achiever in 1995. He and his group of coworkers traveled to Kuwait and later moved to the holy city of Babylon. Once more, they moved to Diwaniyah, Baghdad, where Carl started writing poems on his experiences.



