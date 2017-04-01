WinADay Casino Player Builds Ski Hill in the Sahara after Million Dollar Winning Streak

A WinADay Casino player is making his dream come true after an incredible million dollar winning streak. David Watson told a WinADay customer service rep that he plans to use his winnings to build a ski hill in the Sahara Desert.



“I love skiing but I hate getting cold,” said the 38 year old office worker from his home in England. “I’ve always thought it would be great to ski in my swimsuit! Now I’ve got enough money to do anything I want, so I’m going to do it!”



Watson was playing WinADay’s Joker’s Tricks slot game when he has his life-changing run of good luck. Joker’s Tricks has lots of built-in bonuses. Three or more Joker symbols activate a Trick: Double Win, Double Wild or Expanding Wild. Hitting three or more Free Spin symbols adds one free spin to the Free Spin Counter. Free Spins can be activated any time and are played using the active Trick to increase the win.



Watson said he plans to have the snow for his private desert ski resort trucked in from the Atlas Mountains in Morocco.



“It’s going to take a lot of trucks, and they’ll have to drive pretty fast to get to the dunes before their loads of snow melt,” said the very excited Watson.



“He’s crazy!” exclaimed his distraught wife. “He’s always been crazy. I don’t know where he gets these crazy ideas. I will NOT be hitting the slopes with him you can be sure of that!”



WinADay has been entertaining players all over the world for more than 10 years and is known for its selection of unique games and its friendly customer service.



