Controversial Book Bares Similarities Between Buddhism and Christianity

Unsure whether to join a Christian denomination or a Buddhist sect? Perhaps you need to study them further – both religions at the same time. Good for you, there is a book that will help you dig deeper into the similarities and differences between the Eastern and the Abrahamic faiths.

“REVELATIONS: Told From a Buddhist and a Christian Perspective” is a book unlike any other. First of all, it is written by a former Marine who happens to practice both religions so the book presents the perspectives of a lay person, not of a clergyman. Second, the author wishes not only to examine Buddhism and Christianity side by side but also urge the readers to not take their religion for granted. Overall, the author aims to help his fellow men awaken their spirituality and make the right choices.

“REVELATIONS” will be on view at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur Book Fair, which will open on April 27, 2017 and run until May 7, 2017.

“REVELATIONS: Told From a Buddhist and a Christian Perspective”

Written by Edmund Anthony Talmont

Published by Outskirts Press

Published date October 25, 2015

Paperback price: $7.95

About the Author

Edmund Anthony Talmont’s father was Lithuanian and his mother was Japanese. In his early childhood, he practiced the Roman Catholic Christian teachings. After he was discharged from the Marine Corps, he attended Tarrant County Junior College, where he took a philosophy class that prompted a philosophical discussion with his father. Edmund stated to his father that a person should be able to practice whatever religion he or she desired, and shortly thereafter, Edmund’s father allowed his mother to practice Buddhism. Edmund has been practicing Nichiren Daishonin’s Buddhism for over 25 years. He is a certified public accountant in the State of Texas and has a master’s in business administration from the University of Texas at Arlington. Edmund’s interest in information technology launched his second career as a lead database administrator.