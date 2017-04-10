Up-and-coming Children’s Writer Pens a Morality Tale in Rhyme

Fancy a modern retelling of a classic tale? If you love Charles Dickens’ “The Christmas Carol,” then you will also love Miss Wally’s “Renie the Meanie: A Brat’s Christmas Carol” (Xlibris, 2015).



In this children’s story, a young girl plays true to her titular character: Renie the Meanie plays cruel pranks on people at school, including her teacher who sat on a tack that Renie placed in his chair. Her parents plead for her to become a good girl, but she pays no heed to them. When they warn her that Santa Claus does not give gifts to children who misbehave, she does not believe them. On Christmas Eve, Renie sneaks downstairs to spy on Santa, but instead of finding the man in a red suit, she meets Old Nick, the devil himself.



“Renie the Meanie: A Brat’s Christmas Carol” will impress readers with its pleasantly drawn illustrations and smooth flowing rhythmic verses. Though a few readers may find the book disturbing due to its imagery of and references to the devil, young readers and their parents need not to feel afraid as the depiction of the devil is just as playful as the ones in many cartoons.



“Overall, Renie the Meanie: A Brat’s Christmas Carol” is a fun children’s story that aims to teach children the value of good manners and right conduct. While they appreciate the lessons they’ll get from reading Renie the Meanie’s antics and change of heart, the kids will also love to rhyme.



“Renie the Meanie: A Brat’s Christmas Carol” won 3rd place of the Suzanne Suddeth Memorial Prize in Prose or Poetry at the 2015 Green River Writers Contest. The book was one of the many children’s books that appeared at the recently concluded 2017 Bologna Children’s Book Fair.

“Renie the Meanie: A Brat’s Christmas Carol”

Written by Miss Wally

Published by Xlibris

Published Date: July 29, 2015

Paperback: $17.49



About the Author



Miss Wally lives in Memphis, Tennessee where she taught school for thirty years, with twenty of those years spent teaching pre-schoolers. Chronic kidney disease forced her to retire in 2015. She used her teaching experience to write children’s books. Prior to her retirement, she received the Apple Award for Teaching Excellence from Evergreen Play School. “Renie the Meanie: A Brat’s Christmas Carol” is her first children’s book. There will be more soon to follow.

