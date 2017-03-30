Contec Global Executive Chairman to be bestowed with NUJ ’Outstanding Achievement in Food Security’ Award

Senior Leadership at the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) has proudly announced that it will bestow its ’Outstanding Achievement in Food Security’ Award to the Executive Chairman of Contec Global, Dr. Benoy Berry.

In a letter authorised by the NUJ President, Mr. Waheed Odusile, it was stated that said Award, which is slated for presentation on the 27th of April in Abuja, is in recognition of Dr. Berry’s “…performance-based research in propagating more than 9 organically-certified agricultural products, designed to meet Nigeria’s growing population”.

Hosting innovative, ecologically-friendly approaches to seed, soil and plant-life sustainable development, Contec Global Agro Ltd, in collaboration with governmental support, successfully developed a tactical resolution in the control of the Tuta Absoluta outbreak and subsequent epidemic occurring within tomato harvests across Nigeria.

In support of Dr. Berry’s contribution in checking this imbalance and Contec Global’s continued determination to fortify international food security amidst a myriad of regional challenges, Odusile stated that “…NUJ has taken particular note of [Dr. Berry’s] investments in Nigeria. It is encouraging to acknowledge that his efforts have impacted positively upon the lives of citizens throughout the country.”

The NUJ President later stressed that Contec Global’s research-oriented organic inputs are enhancing not only Nigeria’s environment, but indeed its socioeconomic vitality.

Contec Global Agro Limited Managing Director Thomas Chackunkal graciously looks forward to the upcoming the ’Outstanding Achievement in Food Security’ Awards in Abuja. “We wish to thank our colleagues at the Nigerian Union of Journalists for this honour, one which we, on behalf of our Team of approximately 800 at Contec Global, further dedicate to the development and the provision of earth-friendly, efficient and commercially viable solutions to the challenges inherent in agriculture, accomplished by pioneering innovative, technology-driven approaches (such as tissue culture) using wholly non-toxic, biodegradable means,” stated Director Chackunkal.

About Contec Global Agro

Contec Global Agro LTD, a subsidiary of Contec Global, is the first Nigerian Scientific and Industrial Laboratories Technology (NISLT)-certified lab in Nigeria, focusing on Agro Research and the development of unique, agriculturally beneficial microorganisms. The laboratory currently has collaborations with Ahmad Bello University College of Agriculture (ABU), Zaria, Kaduna State and the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Ibadan, Oyo State, for evaluating efficacy on various cereals, pulses and vegetables under local environmental conditions. The Abuja laboratory serves as the centralized facility for quality research, control, analysis, product fermentation, development and packaging, respectively. The company continues to deploy earth friendly, efficient and commercially-viable solutions for Nigeria’s agricultural sector, creating alternative technologies using non toxic and biodegradable approaches, as perpetually demonstrated at the various project sites operating under the Contec Agro banner.