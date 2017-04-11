Novel Chronicles a Journey of Change at TFOB 2017

The first installment of a three-part series takes two girls to a place unlike anywhere they’ve ever known. Two best friends, Isabella Johnson and Josie Springwood, set foot on the journey of a lifetime. The two girls are thrust into a world full of adventure and answers.

Carly Thomson’s Truth Seekers , displayed at LitFire Publishing’s booth, was one of the books featured at the Tucson Festival of Books 2017. The festival ran from March 11 to 12.

The first installment of a three-part series takes two girls to a place unlike anywhere they’ve ever known. Two best friends, Isabella Johnson and Josie Springwood, set foot on the journey of a lifetime. The two girls are thrust into a world full of adventure and answers. Theirs is a journey packed with lessons on life, friendship, family, and faith.

In a review on Amazon, reader Domingo Garcia commented that the book can “teach girls how to hope for the best in the middle of the worst by having faith in the one that holds them in the palm of His hand.”

Truth Seekers is both a fun and reflective read, best for readers aged eight to sixteen. Know more about the author and her works at her website, www.carlythomson.com.





Truth Seekers

Written by Carly Thomson

Kindle | $4.99

Paperback | $9.99



Book copies are available at Amazon , Barnes & Noble , and other online book retailers.





About the Author

Carly Thomson was born in 1982 on the Central Coast of Australia. When she is not writing, she spends her time as an advocate for the She Collective. The group aims to inspire and empower women to be the best versions of themselves through activities that promote personal growth.