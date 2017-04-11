Author Releases the First Part of Her Three-Part Autobiography Series of Faith and Adventure

Julie Verzani-Marr shares her true-to-life adventures as a small-time city girl from Northwestern Iowa in Un-shackled! She reminisces on her adventures in the quest to find a new life, new self, new friends, and finds out that life has so much more in store for her.

Julie Verzani-Marr shares her true-to-life adventures as a small-time city girl from Northwestern Iowa in Un-shackled! She reminisces on her adventures in the quest to find a new life, new self, new friends, and finds out that life has so much more in store for her. Julie came from a large Catholic family of eight. Her mother was a nurse, her father a naval man. One sister was a nun, and the other sister was a liberal pot smoker and partier. She was right in the middle!

In her first book in the three-part autobiography series, Julie Verzani-Marr talks about her humble beginnings. The book opens with how she moved from Iowa to California when she was twenty-one, on what she described as “on winding road toward one groovy destination.”

Julie Verzani-Marr also talks about how she rediscovered her faith in troubling times. She drank a lot, dated a lot of boys, was rebellious, and looked for love at the wrong places to distract herself from the confusion and emptiness she felt. She was lost . . . but after finding God, her life turned 360 degrees.

Featured in the 2017 Tucson Book Fair, Un-shackled! will enlighten readers to find their purpose, especially those who feel lost and confused.





Un-shackled!

Written by Julie Verzani-Marr

About the Author

Inspirational speaker and author Julie Verzani-Marr graduated from California State University of Northridge with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, public relations, and telecommunications. She minored in missionary work in William Carey International University. She is actively and annually involved in mission works to Belize, Central America. Julie is a single mother who’s on fire and ready to share Jesus with the world. She also runs an aerial map company and is working on four new books: “Operation Rescue,” “Mission to Belize,” “Righteousness,” and “Torn Apart.”