Prolific Writer Brings Back Nostalgia for the 1980s in Romance Novel

Fancy a romance tale that takes place in the roaring ’80? Then you should not miss Edna Stewart’s “Carpe Diem” (WestBow Press, 2013).



The novel, which title is a Latin phrase that means “seize the day”, is a scintillating love story between a classy Southerner Julia Evans and the slick, suave Northerner Thomas Bartholomew. Julia is an author who runs into publishing tycoon Thomas in a hallway during an event in New York. How the two meet each other for the first time and the plot that involves Thomas pursuing Julia for work and romance do prove the two classic clichés work in romance: finding love in the most unusual places and a man running after the woman of his desire.



But the story itself is unusual. It’s the roaring ’80, and Julia and Thomas happen to cross paths in an era where epic loves and broken hearts were at their heights. “Carpe Diem” is a romance tale that does not only highlight the ups and downs of love after a period of failed relationships but also the importance of living in the present and experiencing the ‘love’ that comes in the most unexpected ways and time.



Any love story that takes place in the 1980s like “Carpe Diem” is sure to wax nostalgic for the second to the last best decade of our generation. Readers cannot help but recall the good old times and yes, a string of past loves.



“Carpe Diem”

Written by Edna Stewart

Published by WestBow Press

Published Date: December 4, 2013

Paperback: $19.95



About the Author



Author and artist Edna Stewart is a published/ freelancer songwriter, writer, author and artist of realism poems, e-books, published books, and art; blog talk radio host of “Movies to Love: Indie Films;” owner of Hey Girl Production & Storyboard Creations, a graphic, logo, and T-shirt design business; and owner of a virtual store ES 1963 Clothing Store at Zazzle.com. The store specialty is her own art creations; she also attended the Harriette Austin’s Writers Conference, 2008 and 2011 University of Georgia, and studied at the Art Institute of Pittsburgh from 2008 -2015.