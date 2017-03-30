The Elizabeth Hospice Appoints Dr. George Delgado as Chief Medical Officer

In honor of National Doctors’ Day, The Elizabeth Hospice is pleased to announce the appointment of George Delgado, MD, FAAFP, HMDC as Chief Medical Officer for The Elizabeth Hospice. Dr. Delgado succeeds Dr. Glenn Panzer who will now become Chief Medical Officer Emeritus and will focus more on direct patient care.

Dr. Delgado will oversee all aspects of the nonprofit hospice’s medical practice and palliative care services. Additionally, another of his top priorities is to improve quality of life for patients and their families by educating physicians and the community about end-of-life care.



“We often hear families and patients say, ‘I wish I had known about hospice sooner,” said Dr. Delgado. “Quality of life can be achieved by empowering both patients and their families.”



“Dr. Delgado will build on the foundation created throughout the organization’s 39-year history, to improve the quality of life for people of all ages impacted by illness, grief, and loss in our community,” said Jan Jones, President and CEO of The Elizabeth Hospice. “In his 20+ year tenure as a physician, Dr. Delgado has earned the admiration and respect from the patients, families, and clinicians he has partnered with over the years, and we are pleased to have his expertise and leadership in enhancing our services.”



Dr. Delgado received his medical doctorate at the University of California, Davis School of Medicine. He is board certified in family medicine and in hospice and palliative medicine. Dr. Delgado is a fellow of the American Academy of Family Medicine and a Voluntary Associate Clinical Professor at the UCSD School of Medicine. Prior to being promoted to chief medical officer, he served as associate medical director and pediatric program medical director for The Elizabeth Hospice. He has been with the agency for 11 years.



