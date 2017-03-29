Miniso Japan to Open First U.S. Store in Southern California

MINISO Japan will open its first United States store in Pasadena, California with a grand opening celebration on Friday and Saturday, April 21-22, 2017. The Japanese retailer plans to open its inaugural U.S. store on Friday afternoon, with a ribbon cutting at 1:00PM, followed by grand opening weekend celebration through Saturday, April 22, 2017, featuring a DJ, balloons and giveaways on both days.



Established in September 2013, Miniso is a Japanese variety store that sells a range of stylish lifestyle products. Founded by Miyake Junya, chief designer and Ye Guofu, chief executive officer, MINISO applies the fast fashion concept to deliver designer-quality products, offering customers a shopping experience on par with luxury lifestyle brands, at affordable prices. Miniso products—cosmetics, home furnishings, electronics accessories and more—typically retail between $5-$20.



From gardens to automobiles and origami, Japan is known for its unique design aesthetic, which can be characterized as elegant, intuitive and clever. Inspired by forward-thinking fashion and industrial design principles, Miniso creates gadgets that are both useful and beautiful to display. Miniso sources materials from around the world. More than 80 percent of the retailer’s products are designed and developed in countries known for innovation: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and China. The company launches new products every seven days, carving a niche for itself as a leader in the fiercely competitive value store sector.



As an industry disruptor, Miniso combines fashion, lifestyle and low prices to create an entertaining shopping experience designed to delight customers at every visit. Miniso attributes its rapid growth to a combination of thoughtfully designed, quality products and a unique shopping experience with broad appeal, especially among savvy millennial shoppers.



On average, Miniso opens 80 to 100 stores monthly and is anticipated to open 6,000 stores worldwide by 2020, with global revenues of $9 billion (USD). The company has signed agreements in more than 40 countries and regions, including the U.S., Canada, Russia, Singapore, Dubai, Korea, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Macao.





About MINISO

MINISO is a global retail leader that is upending the high-quality, low-cost industry. With more than 1,800 stores around the world and sales revenue of 10B RMB ($1.5B USD) in 2016, Miniso appeals strongly to Millennials, who are both price conscious and sophisticated shoppers. Aesthetics and intelligent design are built into Miniso products, making them intuitive to use. More than 80 percent of the retailer’s products are designed and developed in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and China, countries known for innovation. Not just a brand, MINISO seeks to enrich the lives of its customers by offering a range of products at reasonable prices. For more information, please visit http://miniso.com.





MINISO COMPANY PROFILE

Corporate Headquarters: Guangzhou, China and Tokyo, Japan

Founders: Miyake Junya, chief designer and Ye Guofu, chief executive officer

Established: 2013

Capital: ¥100M

Revenue: ¥10B ($1.5B USD)

Mission: Elevate the shopping experience by providing unique products at affordable prices

Products: Cosmetics/beauty, home furnishings and décor, jewelry and accessories, electronics accessories





