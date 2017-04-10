Anthropomorphic Animals in Modern Children’s Book Proves Popular

Animals and anthropomorphic animals will never outgrow their popularity in children’s literature. Not only they make reading fun, but they are actually preferred by children and even the writers who create such stories. Mississippi author Floyd J. Hall, with his “Les Copains S’amusent” (Xlibris, 2010), happens to be one of those writers.



Hall makes effective use of anthropomorphic animals in his book, which title translates to “my friends and I are having fun” in English. In this story the author utilizes a storyline that is found in many animal stories, including fables and DreamWorks films: “Les Copains S’amusent” starts with a problem, a character finds a solution and endures along the way, and the story ends with a happy ending that provides readers with a moral lesson to ponder upon.



Young readers and their parents will love reading “Les Copains S’amusent” not only because the story features anthropomorphic animals as characters or for the lesson they could get. The book provides readers an important benefit – or fact – they may not easily recognize: animals transcend cultural boundaries, and they make better characters for children’s stories.



Children, regardless of race or culture, will identify with animal characters due to their lack of age, race, gender and other characteristics that divide humans.



“Les Copains S’amusent” was one of the children’s titles that appeared at the recently concluded 2017 Bologna Children’s Book Fair.

Written by Floyd J. Hall

Published by Xlibris

Published date: December 20, 2010)

Paperback price: $15.99



About the Author



Floyd Julius Hall was born in Mound Bayou, Mississippi and grew up in Clarksdale, Mississippi. Floyd attended Macalester College and completed his undergraduate education in December 1973. Hall later joined the U.S. Air Force. After serving in the U. S. Air Force, Hall returned to civilian life, later moving to Cordova Tennessee where he currently resides. His best early work appeared in “The Lincolnian” newspaper, “The Sounds of Blackness” magazine and the “Crevice of Illusion” (volume 2). In addition to the already named, Hall published the following: “The Autobiography of Rudolphia Rodgers Hall” (2008), “So You Want To Be A Gourmet” (2009), “Les Copains S’amusent” (2010), and “The Incredible Adventures of Willie B” (2013).