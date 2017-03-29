Largest Product Launch in Xerox History Delivers New Technology to Transform the Workplace

Xerox (NYSE: XRX), the company built on innovating the way the world works, is leading another workplace revolution – today launching 29 ConnectKey®-enabled printers and multifunction devices with simple and secure on-the-go capabilities, cloud connectivity, and access to productivity boosting features and apps.

The new ConnectKey portfolio transforms traditional printing devices into smart, connected workplace assistants that reflect the evolving needs of today’s businesses. Personalized workflows, one-touch access to the cloud and multi-layered security features are the new print, copy and fax.

The family of products includes a variety of sizes, speeds and capabilities to match the needs of small- and medium-sized businesses as well as large enterprises, with a consistent user experience across the portfolio.

“We understand the changes that are occurring in the workplace,” said Jeff Jacobson, chief executive officer, Xerox. “The process of getting work done has moved from the desktop to your pocket. It’s very personal, and we’ve built a portfolio of true workplace assistants tightly connected to the mobile and cloud technology environment that accommodates this evolution.”

The new products will be identified as the Xerox VersaLink® and Xerox AltaLink® series. The VersaLink devices are designed for small workgroups and distributed teams, and include 19 printers and multifunction printers (MFPs). The AltaLink series includes 10 MFPs designed for larger workgroups or print volume needs. Key attributes include:

Streamlined business processes – Off-the-shelf or created by channel partners, built-in apps from the Xerox App Gallery help organizations create workflows tailored to their specific operations. For example, patient records filing, real estate contract management and retail invoicing can be streamlined into fewer, faster steps using digital workflows enabled right from the device.

– Off-the-shelf or created by channel partners, built-in apps from the Xerox App Gallery help organizations create workflows tailored to their specific operations. For example, patient records filing, real estate contract management and retail invoicing can be streamlined into fewer, faster steps using digital workflows enabled right from the device. Industry-leading intuitive user experience – Benefiting from years of Xerox research in this area, all 29 products share a similar, customizable user interface, which is unique to Xerox workplace solutions and allows the user experience to move with you. The tablet-like touch screen interface can be personalized for different work environments or individual users.

– Benefiting from years of Xerox research in this area, all 29 products share a similar, customizable user interface, which is unique to Xerox workplace solutions and allows the user experience to move with you. The tablet-like touch screen interface can be personalized for different work environments or individual users. Mobile and cloud ready – Information flows easily from the device to cloud repositories like Dropbox, Office 365 or Google Drive. Mobile workers can print wirelessly from any computing device.

– Information flows easily from the device to cloud repositories like Dropbox, Office 365 or Google Drive. Mobile workers can print wirelessly from any computing device. Total security for both the device and your information – ConnectKey technology ensures comprehensive safety for system components and points of vulnerability. It offers protection from unauthorized access to devices; keeps confidential communications and information safe with encryption and image overwrite; audits device access attempts and protects both data and device from malicious intent.

By working with industry leaders in network security, ConnectKey-enabled devices offer added security – ensuring they are monitored and trusted in even the most security-conscious environments. AltaLink MFPs feature an added layer of security through our partnership with McAfee.

User proof point: Xerox ConnectKey a win for global manufacturer

CLIMAX is a global portable manufacturing company that offers on-site machining, welding and valve testing to its customers in the oil and gas, mining, heavy construction, power generation, shipbuilding and transportation industries. The company turned to the new Xerox devices because its employees need simple, secure and often on-the-go access to digital files for printing, sharing and storing.

“Xerox’s VersaLink C405 devices fit perfectly in our highly-secure, highly-mobile work environment,” said David Richardson, network administrator, CLIMAX. “Our engineers only work on the most complex manufacturing and repair jobs, so it’s critical that our workflows are as streamlined as possible.”

Availability

The 29 Xerox AltaLink and Xerox VersaLink devices are available worldwide in the second quarter.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation is an $11 billion technology leader that innovates the way the world communicates, connects and works. Our expertise is more important than ever as customers of all sizes look to improve productivity, maximize profitability and increase satisfaction. We do this for small and mid-size businesses, large enterprises, governments, graphic communications providers, and for our partners who serve them.

We understand what’s at the heart of work – and all of the forms it can take. We embrace the increasingly complex world of paper and digital. Office and mobile. Personal and social. Every day across the globe – in more than 160 countries – our technology, software and people successfully navigate those intersections. We automate, personalize, package, analyze and secure information to keep our customers moving at an accelerated pace.