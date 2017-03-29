Spring Exam Period for CIH® Certification Begins this Week

Later this week, the Certified Industrial Hygienist® Spring Exam window for successful Applicants looking to take their industrial hygiene careers to the next level begins. The CIH® exam is administered by the American Board of Industrial Hygiene® (ABIH®) and approved candidates have from April 1st until the last day of May to take the exam.



ABIH® offers two exam windows each year: April-May and October-November. Applicants who have been approved to take the exam and have paid their exam fee can schedule to take the CIH® exam within those timeframes. Those sitting for the exam will encounter 180 questions that cover an individual’s knowledge and skills across the broad general practice of industrial hygiene. Subject areas include:



Air Sampling & Instrumentation

Analytical Chemistry

Basic Science

Biohazards

Biostatistics & Epidemiology

Community Exposure

Engineering Controls/Ventilation

Ergonomics

Health Risk Analysis & Hazard Communication

IH Program Management

Noise

Non-Engineering Controls

Radiation – Ionizing and Non-ionizing

Thermal Stressors

Toxicology

Work Environments & Industrial Processes



For those who missed the February 1st deadline to become eligible for the Spring Exam window, the deadline to submit completed applications for the Fall 2017 Exam is August 1st. All of the requirements and the process for those interested in pursuing CIH® certification have been clearly defined in the Candidate Handbook, a downloadable document that can be found at the ABIH® website. To view the Candidate Handbook, visit:

http://www.abih.org/sites/default/files/downloads/Candidate%20Handbook%20June%20%202017.pdf



To learn more about the American Board of Industrial Hygiene®, Certified Industrial Hygienist® credential or to locate a CIH® to perform industrial hygiene services, please visit www.ABIH.org, email abih@ABIH.org or call (517) 321-2638.



About the American Board of Industrial Hygiene ®

Since 1960, ABIH®, a not-for-profit corporation, has been the world’s largest organization for certifying professionals in the practice of industrial hygiene. ABIH® is the premier credentialing body responsible for ensuring high-quality certification including education, experience, examination, certification maintenance and ethics enforcement. Currently, more than 6800 people in 32 countries are certified to use the CIH® designation.