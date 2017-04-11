Orenthal Tragedy: A Shakespearean Take on the Most Prolific American Court Case of the Century

After the shocking verdict of the case People of the State of California v. Orenthal James Simpson in 1996, Monk decided to write as he believed how and why it really happened. Being a Shakespeare fan, Monk decided to play with the concepts of deception, appearance versus reality, justice and fairness, and violence in the form of murder.

Inspired by real-life events revolving around the O. J. Simpson trial, lawyer-turned-playwright Michael Monk writes The Tragedy of Orenthal, Prince of Brentwood.

After the shocking verdict of the case People of the State of California v. Orenthal James Simpson in 1996, Monk decided to write as he believed how and why it really happened. Being a Shakespeare fan, Monk decided to play with the concepts of deception, appearance versus reality, justice and fairness, and violence in the form of murder. The tragic story fits perfectly into the Bard’s thematic wheelhouse.

The whole idea for the book’s theme and structure was inspired by Macbeth and Othello’s soliloquies. Monk toyed with the characters’ innermost thoughts, specifically on what O. J. Simpson was thinking prior and after the murders. The book is divided into the classic Shakespearean five-act structure: act one narrates the background and dynamics of Orenthal and Nicole’s relationship; act two talks about the two murders; act three circles around the investigation; act four, the trial; and act five, the aftermath.

The Tragedy of Orenthal, Prince of Brentwood won a gold medal as one of the Outstanding Books of the Year by the Independent Publisher Book Awards for 2014. In the same year, the book was also named as a grand prize finalist in fiction by the Eric Hoffer Book Awards. It was also featured in the Tucson Festival of Books 2017 from March 11 to 12 at the University of Arizona, USA.





The Tragedy of Orenthal, Prince of Brentwood

Written by Michael W. Monk

About the Author

Michael Monk is a sixty-seven-year-old employment lawyer tuned playwright. Being a big Orenthal James Simpson fan, he followed the murder trial of People of the State of California v. Orenthal James Simpson closely—which inspired him to write his book The Tragedy of Orenthal, Prince of Brentwood.