San Antonio Public Speaker Meets The Terminator

International public speaker and entertainer Joe Libby was excited to be invited to speak at the Total Success Summit, a professional development seminar in Sydney, Australia. Held at the Star Casino Event Centre on March 20–22, 2017, the event attracted business leaders from all over Australia and other parts of the world. It also attracted one of the world’s biggest stars: Arnold Schwarzenegger.



“It was a thrill to visit Sydney and to share my expertise on avoiding cons and scams with the other attendees,” said Libby. “And of course, it was a very big thrill to share the stage with Schwarzenegger. His success in bodybuilding, movies, and business can inspire everyone.”



Libby’s presentation, which combined magic, misdirection, and clean humor to demonstrate how con artists cheat businesses out of money, was enthusiastically received by the audience and by Total Success Summit producer, Glenn Twiddle.



According to Libby: “All too often, seminars like this make big promises but don’t follow through. That isn’t the case with Total Success. Glenn and his team pulled out all the stops and got world-class experts in business, sports, and professional development. And they brought in Arnold Schwarzenegger, one of Hollywood’s top stars. I was honored to be a part of it.”



For more information on Joe Libby’s speaking programs, visit

Joe Libby Seminars or call 210-772-6686.

###