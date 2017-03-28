Understanding Asthma Triggers and What is in the Air You Breathe

According to the most recent figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 7.8% of people in the United States have asthma. That equates to over 24 million people with the chronic lung disease that inflames and narrows the airways.

That same year, 3,615 deaths occurred with asthma as the underlying cause. The condition also annually causes millions of missed school and work days, and countless doctor, hospital and emergency room visits. The annual cost of asthma to the nation is estimated at over $50 billion.

Although asthma affects people of all ages, it most often starts during childhood. The CDC states that people with asthma have it all the time, but they will only have asthma attacks when something bothers their lungs. An asthma attack can happen when a person with the condition is exposed to an asthma trigger or triggers. One person’s triggers can be very different from those of someone else, so knowing those triggers and learning how to avoid them is important.

Some of the common asthma triggers listed by the CDC include tobacco smoke, dust mites, outdoor air pollution, cockroach allergens, animal dander, mold, pollen, smoke from burning wood or grass, and breathing various chemicals.

“It’s important for people with asthma to know the warning signs of an attack and to stay away from any triggers they are sensitive to,” said Jason Dobranic, Ph.D., Vice President of Microbiology and Life Sciences at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “Fortunately, there are indoor environmental tests available to identify common asthma triggers that could be present in people’s homes, schools or work environments. At EMSL, we offer air and indoor environmental testing services, sampling supplies and easy-to-use test kits. Results from these tests can help people identify asthma triggers they may be exposed to so that they can avoid certain areas or corrective actions can be implemented to remove them from their indoor environment.”

EMSL also recently sponsored an educational video about asthma and understanding what may be in the air people are exposed to that can be seen at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4yBxH1qqEnY.

To learn more about environmental asthma trigger testing services or other indoor air quality issues, please visit www.EMSL.com, email info@EMSL.com or call (800) 220-3675. To access indoor environmental quality test kits, please visit www.EMSLTestKits.com.

About EMSL Analytical, Inc.

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is one of the leading testing laboratories with over 40 locations throughout the United States and Canada. EMSL is a nationally recognized and locally focused provider specializing in fast laboratory results for mold, bacteria, Legionella, USP 797, pathogens, asbestos, lead, soot, char & ash from fires, VOC’s, odors, radon, formaldehyde, indoor air quality, microbiology, environmental, industrial hygiene, radiological, food, beverage & consumer products and material testing services for the identification of unknown substances. EMSL services both professionals and the general public. EMSL maintains an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies including, but not limited to A2LA, AIHA LAP, LLC. (AIHA EMLAP, AIHA IHLAP, AIHA ELLAP), NVLAP, CDC ELITE, CPSC, CA ELAP, NY ELAP, TX DOH, NJDEP and multiple other state accrediting agencies. Please visit our website at www.EMSL.com for a complete listing of accreditations. In addition, EMSL carries a wide range of Sampling Equipment and Investigative Products for environmental professionals.

