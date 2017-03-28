UTTR Conference on Chatbots & A.I. to be held in Los Angeles on June 1, 2017

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces the UTTR Conference on Chatbots & A.I. ( http://uttr.com ) .



UTTR will be on June 1, 2017 at the Sportsmen’s Lodge Events Center in Studio City, CA.



UTTR is an advanced business and networking event for professionals involved with artificial intelligence, natural language processing, bot systems, incident response, messaging platforms, customer service, mobile and desktop apps.



Registration can be found at: http://uttr.com/register-la-2017.php

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DtqsG7lO0jE

For more information, please visit the website http://www.uttr.com or contact:



Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc.

Marketing and Logistics Representative

Tel /Fax USA +1 (212) 722-1744

E-mail: info-20@uttr.com



