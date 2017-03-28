Slotland Goes Back to Basics with New Fruitful 7s Fruitie

Slotland has just added a traditional pub-style fruitie to its collection of online slot games. Fruitful 7s has classic fruit symbols and up to 2500x payouts. It has a free spins feature where players choose their prize multiplier. This week there’s a $10 freebie available to try it.



One Fruitful 7s symbol that isn’t found on the fruit machine in the pub is its “Free Spin” scatter symbol. Three of these anywhere on the reels triggers free spins. Before the bonus spins begin, players select a prize multiplier. Choosing a 1X multiplier increases chances of winning but payouts are bigger with the higher 3X or 5X multipliers.



“I don’t think I’ve ever been in a pub that didn’t have a fruit machine chiming away in the corner somewhere!” said one British slots machine player. “They’re just part of our culture really, aren’t they?!”



FRUITFUL 7S INTRODUCTORY CASINO BONUS



$10 Freebie -- $17 for VIPs

Bonus code: FREEBIE

Available to all players that have made at least one deposit.

17X wagering requirement; valid for Fruitful 7s only.



100% Deposit Bonus

Bonus code: TRYME100

17X wagering requirement; valid for Fruitful 7s only.



80% Deposit Bonus

Bonus code: MATCHME

12X wagering requirement; may be claimed twice a day; valid for all slots.



60% Deposit Bonus

Bonus code: 60MATCH

10X wagering requirement; may be claimed twice per day; valid for all slots.



35% Deposit Bonus

Bonus code: ALLGAMES

10X wagering requirement; may be claimed twice a day; valid for all games



Valid March 28 to April 1, 2017 only.



Slotland has been entertaining players all over the world for more than 18 years. Many of its real money online slots are tied to a site-wide progressive jackpot which is currently over a quarter million dollars and due for a win.



View this online casino news story on YouTube