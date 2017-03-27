Author Details How Family Relationships Impact Mental Illness

Most people who suffer from mental disorder find it difficult to share their ordeal, let alone write a book about it. However, one woman believes it’s a subject worth talking about, especially from a personal perspective. To offer hope and comfort to individuals and families in need, Tilly Dunn wrote “Exit Stage Left: From Suicidal to Imaginative Thinking / Moving Forward with a Healthy Mind” (LITFIRE 2016). Available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Litfire.



Dunn revealed her experience with duality at an early age due to her unique family set-up and upbringing. Although it caused her no confusion, it made her depressed when she migrated to Canada with her ‘other’ family. In her adult years, she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Her husband and children did not notice her depression but only her mania and manic episodes. She was suicidal for fifty-one years and also took antipsychotics for forty-two years.



Looking into the author’s family background, readers will get an idea how family dynamics could affect a child’s mental development – and factor in their descent into mental illness. Dunn wrote “Exit Stage Left: From Suicidal to Imaginative Thinking / Moving Forward with a Healthy Mind” with a focus on the family.



Though depression is personal, the author observes that the pain is shared among family members. She aims to give families a new perspective – and a new hope – on mental illness. What used to be her personal struggle has become a personal crusade for families dealing with mental health challenges.





About the Author



Born March 5, 1945 in the Netherlands to Dr. and Mrs. H.L. van Vierssen Trip, Tilly Dunn, the youngest of six children, migrated to Canada in 1951, six years later. In 1956, at the age of just eleven, she started fifty-one years of suicidal thinking in waves after her first failed suicide attempt. In 1970, insult was added to injury with a diagnosis of bipolar disorder.