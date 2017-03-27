Indoor Exposure to Elevated Levels of Mold in Puerto Rico Can Result in Health Concerns

In 2004, the Institute of Medicine (IOM) found that there was sufficient evidence to link indoor exposure to mold with upper respiratory tract symptoms, cough and wheeze in otherwise healthy people; with asthma symptoms in people with asthma; and with hypersensitivity pneumonitis (HP) in individuals susceptible to that immune-mediated condition.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also provides information about exposure to mold, including: Exposure to damp and moldy environments may cause a variety of health effects, or none at all. Some people are sensitive to mold. For these people, mold can cause nasal stuffiness, throat irritation, coughing or wheezing, eye irritation, or, in some cases, skin irritation. People with mold allergies may have more severe reactions. Immune-compromised people and people with chronic lung illnesses, such as obstructive lung disease, may get serious infections in their lungs when they are exposed to certain types of mold.



The islands of Puerto Rico, with their tropical and subtropical climates, possess ideal conditions for mold to grow in the natural environment. All that is needed for it to also become an indoor issue is the presence of moisture or high humidity levels. The typical home, school or business is filled with building materials, furnishings and personal belongings that make for an excellent food source. With the introduction of moisture, an indoor environment can quickly become a breeding ground for mold in as little as 48 hours.



“While mold is a natural part of the environment, exposure to elevated levels of mold in the air people breathe indoors can lead to a variety of health concerns,” said Harry Pena, President of Zimmetry Environmental. “At Zimmetry, our building science and indoor air quality professionals offer comprehensive building assessments along with air and surface testing. If a problem is discovered, we offer the expertise to help make sure the root cause of the mold growth is resolved and that any existing mold is properly and thoroughly remediated.”



Zimmetry also recently sponsored an educational video about indoor mold and health concerns that can be seen at: https://youtu.be/MUdN_HlUvrI



To learn more about Zimmetry Environmental and their indoor air quality (IAQ), environmental, occupational, compliance and consulting services, please visit www.zimmetry.com, call (787) 995.0005 or email info@zimmetry.com .



About Zimmetry Environmental

Since 2002, Zimmetry Environmental has been providing environmental consulting services to building owners and managers, architects, engineers, EHS professionals and Fortune 500 companies. The company is based in Puerto Rico and provides services across the Caribbean and Central America. The professionals at Zimmetry offer environmental compliance, indoor air quality, asbestos, lead-based paint, Phase I ESAs and general environmental consulting services.

