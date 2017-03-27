Logic PD Earns Governor’s Safety Awards

Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Design & Engineering company Logic PD will be recognized for excellence in workplace safety and health at the Governor’s Safety Awards luncheon on May 18 at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

Logic PD’s manufacturing plants in Eden Prairie, Minn., and Montevideo, Minn., both earned the Meritorious Achievement award for posting safety incidence rates that were better than the industry average for at least three years. Logic PD is one of 266 employers to be honored through the awards program, coordinated by the Minnesota Safety Council, and one of 115 winners of the Meritorious Achievement award.

“Logic PD realizes that our success ultimately begins with a healthy and happy workforce,” said Bruce DeWitt, Logic PD’s CEO and president. “Creating a safe workplace is key to doing our best work and ultimately serving our customers.”

Since 1934, the annual Governor’s Safety Awards program has honored Minnesota employers with exceptional safety performance. Applicants are judged on several years of injury data as it compares with their industry’s national statistics, and on their progress in implementing a comprehensive safety program.

“We thank Logic PD for its commitment to safety,” said Paul Aasen, president of the Minnesota Safety Council. “These efforts protect workers, strengthen the organization and benefit the community as a whole.”

The Governor’s Safety Awards luncheon is part of the 83rd Minnesota Safety & Health Conference, coordinated by the Minnesota Safety Council. The conference is the oldest and largest gathering of workplace safety and health professionals in the region. The Minnesota Safety Council, founded in 1928, is a non-governmental, not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of life in Minnesota by preventing unintentional injuries (“accidents”).

About Logic PD

