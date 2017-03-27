Bowie, MD Resident Adrienne Dupree Selected As A Speaker in the Pivot Your Business Telesummit

Bowie, MD resident and online & ecommerce entrepreneur Adrienne Dupree will be a speaker at the Pivot Your Business Telesummit. Pivot Your Business hosted by Cathy Goodwin, Ph.D. is a telesummit where 10 industry experts reveal how to build on a solid foundation as you pivot, rebrand or redirect your business. The live sessions start on Monday, March 27, 2017 through Wednesday, April 5, 2017.

Adrienne Dupree is a former Program Manager who worked on various government contracts. She originally started her online marketing business on a part-time basis and added e-commerce in the fall of 2014. In October 2015, she left the corporate world behind and became a full-time entrepreneur.

At the Pivot Your Business Telesummit, Adrienne will be speaking on how she pivoted her part-time business into a full-time business. She will also talk about pivoting as a response to external economic challenges and share advice on saying good-bye to the corporate world. She will be speaking on Monday, March 27, 2017 at 3 PM Eastern.

Adrienne Dupree’s company, Leave The Corporate World Behind, was created to teach people in corporate America who want to get out of the rat race, control their own destiny and stop trading hours for dollars how to start a profitable online business. Her business focuses on teaching people the required technical skills in a non-intimidating manner. She also teaches people how to sell physical products on Amazon at How To Get Started With FBA.

You can find out more about Adrienne Dupree at her blogs, Leave The Corporate World Behind and How To Get Started With FBA.