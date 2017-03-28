Unicel Architectural to Speak on Design Options for Patient Privacy at MED|Ed Facilities Conference 2017

MONTREAL, CANADA – March 28, 2017 - Unicel Architectural, the leading manufacturer of vision and daylight control solutions, today announced that its executive, Octavio Valdivia, will speak at MED|Ed Facilities, April 5, 2017 at the Seaport World Trade Center Boston, MA. This is the fourth annual MED|Ed event - the premier conference for healthcare and educational facilities in New England. MED|Ed features dynamic educational programs showcasing real-world, solutions-based case studies and management discussions relating to the planning, designing, construction, and facility management of medical and educational building types.



Mr. Valdivia will be presenting at the following session:



Session ID: W20

Title: Patient Privacy & Tranquility: Creating Optimal Healing Environments

Date: 4/5/2017

Time: 10:00:00 AM - 11:30:00 AM



Session Description: Patient privacy and tranquility are top priorities for healthcare facilities to reduce stress and promote healing. Recent studies have shown that excessive noise, glare and lack of privacy can create stress in patients of all ages, which significantly impedes the healing process. More and more healthcare design professionals are specifying design elements that promote privacy and tranquility – all while underscoring hygiene. These trends include:



· A desire to better manage privacy with easily adjustable vision control options in patient rooms, nurses’ stations, surgical areas etc.

· A desire to better manage or filter light from external sources (for both interior and exterior windows).

· A move away from curtains and blinds that collect dust, are not hygienic and require regular cleaning/maintenance.

· A desire to better attenuate sound for optimal tranquility.



This presentation will review options for privacy, lighting and sound control, and will further detail recent case studies from several leading healthcare facilities. It will also illustrate how good design can dampen noise and create a healing environment that is less stressful and more restful for patients.



About Unicel Architectural



For over 50 years, Unicel Architectural has built a reputation for the most advanced aluminum and glass solutions. These solutions encompass louvered glazing, skylights and more, to enhance major global construction initiatives with utmost quality and reliability. With its proprietary technology, Unicel’s award-winning Vision Control® delivers unprecedented comfort and control of vision, light, temperature and sound with a patented combination of louvers between glass that are hermetically sealed and cordless. Unicel’s solutions are guaranteed for longevity, optimized for energy efficiency, and customizable to any design, environmental or cultural requirements. Unicel combines its market leading know-how with great design to ensure optimal aesthetics and sustainable performance. For more information, visit: www.unicelarchitectural.com

