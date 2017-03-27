South Austin Locksmith Announces New Garage Door Services Are Now Available

South Austin Locksmith recently announced the expansion of their services to now include garage door installation and repairs in South Austin Texas and surrounding areas. This expansion is a result of an increased effort by the company to expand the customer base. With that, management made the decision to increase the workforce and add garage door installation and repair experts to the team.

Garage door installation services in South Austin are available to local residents in need of new garage doors after sustaining serious damages due to a break-in or severe weather. Customers also request new garage doors during home remodels in an effort to add value to the property. Installations are offered for quality brand name garage doors and custom made garage doors. Customers may choose from a comprehensive hardware selection and garage door lock installation services are also available.

New services also include licensed garage door repair solutions in South Austin. Technicians are equipped to handle repairs for garage door rollers, springs, and cables. Repair services also include fixing garage door openers and dented panels and solving noisy garage door problems and doors that are not aligned correctly on their track.

Company management noted that; “We have been looking forward to adding garage door services to our company for a few years now. We are thrilled that we have found such a great team of local garage door experts to join us and we look forward to continuing to expand our services in the near future.”

About the company: South Austin Locksmith is a local company that provides residential, automotive, commercial and emergency locksmith services. Garage door installation and repair services are available as well and all technicians are fully licensed, bonded and insured. More information is available at the company website: https://south-austin-locksmith.com/